Local senior living community honored

Marceline's Pioneer, skilled nursing by Americare was elevated to the Gold Level of the company’s Honor Club for 2021 at Americare’s annual awards ceremony. Pioneer also recently received an award for fiscal service.

According to Matthew Woods, administrator of Pioneer, communities with Honor Club distinction meet very narrow award criteria in each of the four philosophy areas: resident service, employee service, community service and fiscal responsibility. These communities are seen as the company’s “best of the best.” The administrator and director of nursing from Honor Club communities participate on a corporate advisory committee that researches new technologies and quality improvement initiatives. Honor Club membership runs March to March each year. Only 15% of Americare’s communities are Honor Club members.

“Our Honor Club achievement is the result of a team effort,” Woods said. “It belongs to the entire staff. Each day we work hard to deliver person-centered care and to operate in a way that is true to Americare’s philosophy. We’re very proud to have been recognized for our efforts."

Pioneer was selected from Americare’s 22 skilled nursing communities to receive the fiscal award based on exemplary quality in the area of fiscal service. The recognition is one of four philosophy awards which reflect the four priorities of the company: service to residents, service to the employees, service to the community, and fiscal responsibility.

According to Matthew Woods, administrator of Pioneer, the award belongs to all of the employees. “We’re so proud to be recognized in this way,” he said. "Americare is a top-notch organization with high standards in every area. We were compared to many other excellent communities and came out on top. That means a lot."

The facility was evaluated using criteria including state survey results, resident/family survey results and other quality indicators. Awards are given annually each Spring and reflect a community’s performance during the prior 12 months.

“The company considers a nomination in any one category quite an achievement,” Americare President Clay Crosson said. “The community that actually wins the award is simply the best of the best and truly reflects quality that has made Americare a trusted name in eldercare services."