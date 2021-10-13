90% MPD officers are CIT certified

Linn County Leader

The Marceline Police Department recently announced that Officers Amy Dunlap and Doug King have completed the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) certification. This is a specialized training for officers on how to recognize and deal with mental health issues.

This training is 40 hours of instruction covering many topics regarding mental health that officers may encounter every day. These officers completed the training in Kirksville MO with the NEMO CIT council.

The Marceline Police Department was the first agency in Linn County to adopt the principles of CIT and has now reached the 90% level of officers who are currently certified.

null