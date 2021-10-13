Marceline man charged with sex crimes cases bound to Division One Court

A Marceline man who was charged with 43 counts of first-degree sex offenses had 32 counts bound over to Division One of Linn County Circuit Court on Wedensday.

Online court information indicates the court found probable cause to believe Roger Cupp committed 32 counts that involved statutory rape, attempted statutory rape, and statutory sodomy. He was bound over for trial in Division One and is to appear for arraignment on Nov. 2.

Online court documents stated, "Preliminary hearing held and the court after having heard the evidence finds that there is probable cause to believe that the felonies charged in Counts 1 through 32 were committed by the defendant and therefore Defendant is bound over for trial in Division I of the Circuit Court of Linn County. Defendant is to appear for arraignment in Division I on November 2, 2021. The Court further finds that there is not probable cause to believe that the felonies charged in Counts 33 through 43 were committed by the Defendant. Defendant is therefore not bound over on these counts."

Cupp was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Sept. 3 in Brookfield. A press release from the MSHP said during an investigation, it was determined Cupp had committed multiple sexual offenses involving one child over five years.