West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

The Buckman Reunion was held on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Meadville. Further information next week.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Linda Cooper, Jane Schmitz, Emilie Gray on Oct. 15, Benny Gudgell, Carissa Keyes on Oct. 16, Wanda Tomas, John V. Youngs, Charli Beal, Haley Berry on Oct. 17, Jeremy Allison, Janet Young, Wyatt Link, Margaret Ryan on Oct. 18, Raysha Tate, Andrew Myers on Oct. 19, Carolyn Dudley, Jacob Groves, Bob Cordray, Courtney McLain, David Baldwin on Oct. 20, Zachary Douglas, Carson Dover, Michael Brookman, Tauna Buckner, Devon Woodmansee on Oct. 21.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Darrell and Ruthie Meyers, Kyle and Misty Adamek, Chris and Stephenie Albertson on Oct. 16, Jeremy and Jennifer Triplett on Oct. 17, Logan and Rebecca Yount on Oct. 21.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

At the FFA State Trap Shoot Wade VanDyke came in first with 94 of 100, and Karlie Waterman came in second with 88 of 100.

On Sept. 30, Korrie Holcer broke the Meadville School girls' Cross Country at Moberly.

Thursday, Oct. 14, the FFA Fruit Sale begins.

Thursday, Oct. 14, Cross Country meet at Warrensburg.

Friday, Oct. 15, Class 1, District 11, Softball continues at Rusk Park, Brookfield.

Friday, Oct. 15, Marching Eagles are participating in the Brookfield Homecoming parade at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16, Class 1, District 11, softball continues in Brookfield.