Brookfield's Community Chest makes donations

Linn County Leader

The Brookfield Area Community Chest thanks the businesses, organizations and individuals who have contributed to the Community Chest this year. This is the 23rd year that the Community Chest has been raising funds for local charities and organizations. This year the group was able to distribute $11,100 to the following North Central YMCA, Animal Shelter of LInn County, Ministries in Linn County Food Pantry, Ministries in Linn County General Assistance, Linn County Historical Society, Linn Co Council of Aging Senior Center, Boy Scout Troop 41 and Sea Scouts, First Choice, Food Bank of Central and NE Missouri Buddy Packs.

Over the last 23 years the Community Chest has raised over $ 301756. to over 32 charities. These funds today will help provide money for the Buddy Pack Program at the Brookfield Elementary School, client supplies for infants, new equipment and maintenance of existing equipment for Food Pantry, rent and utility assistance for Linn County residence, fees to join programs offered at the YMCA for youth of the area, uniforms for Scouts, windows or utilities expenses for Tillman House, new tables and chairs at Senior Center of Brookfield. and new puppy kennels.