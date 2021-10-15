Commission meeting minutes for Sept. 28

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Sept. 28 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and Linn County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Sept. 21, 2021, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Misty Adamek met with commissioners regarding her appointment to the LERF board replacing retiring board member Ron Holcer. Commissioner King made a motion to appoint Misty Adamek to the LERF board. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Prosecuting Attorney McMahon was in to request cameras and outside lights be installed around the annex building. Commission requested she get a price quote.

Karen Rojas, Senate Bill 40, was in to present board recommendations for reappointment. Those nominated are: Brydon Smith, Terry Tschannen and David Jenkins. Commissioner King made a motion to reappoint those named. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Rojas also submitted their annual audit.

The MoPERM insurance renewal survey on structures was reviewed.

Rich Rhodes was in to discuss changes to the BRO program.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.