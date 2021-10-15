RMB donates to Marceline R-V

Linn County Leader

Regional Missouri Bank (RMB) is a proud supporter of the Marceline R-V School District. Each time customers swipe their Tiger debit card, a donation is made to the school. Regional Missouri Bank presented a check to the school district for $9,000 representing the donations from July of 2020 to June of 2021.

The bank began offering the Marceline Tiger Debit card in September of 2016 and has donated $29,739.40 to the Marceline R-V School District since then. RMB is very excited about the results and would like to thank the community for helping us grow the Marceline Tiger Debit Card program.

Brian Sherrow, Marceline R-V Superintendent, with RMB Representatives: Kasie Stallo, Beth Roby, Courtney Davis, Brandi Lodder and Patrick Kussman.

