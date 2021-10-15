RMB donates to Marceline R-V

Linn County Leader

Regional Missouri Bank (RMB) is a proud supporter of the Marceline R-V School District. Each time customers swipe their Tiger debit card, a donation is made to the school. Regional Missouri Bank presented a check to the school district for $9,000 representing the donations from July of 2020 to June of 2021.

The bank began offering the Marceline Tiger Debit card in September of 2016 and has donated $29,739.40 to the Marceline R-V School District since then. RMB is very excited about the results and would like to thank the community for helping us grow the Marceline Tiger Debit Card program.

