Blue Pride fills the streets celebrating Homecoming 2021

Blue Pride filled the streets of Brookfield celebrating Homecoming 2021 during the annual parade on Friday afternoon. Floats featuring fall sports teams, Homecoming royalty, local business leaders, law enforcement, fire department, cheerleaders, Class floats, the Class of 1965, the Brookfield, Marceline, Meadville and Bucklin marching bands greeted those lined down Main Street. Despite the gloomy weather and light rain, Bull Dog fans of all ages came out to show their support.