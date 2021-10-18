Local groups receive USDA grants

Linn County Leader

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced 19 organizations statewide are being awarded a total of $1,006,698 to create jobs and increase economic opportunities throughout the state. Two local groups received grants,

“USDA Rural Development has worked tirelessly to support rural Missouri businesses throughout the pandemic,” said Thomas. “The Rural Business Development Grants announced today will create or save more than 700 jobs in rural Missouri. We look forward to continuing to assist more rural businesses recover and grow this fiscal year.”

USDA is awarding the grants through the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program. Recipients may use the funds to provide technical assistance, training, and job-creation activities to small rural businesses.

Locally, Green Hills Rural Development Inc., and Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Inc. received grants.

Green Hills Rural Development Inc. will use a $39,000 grant to make improvements to its building. This project will help support activities related to workforce development, economic development, transportation planning, community development planning, hazard mitigation activities and solid waste management.

Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Inc. will use a $53,863 grant to assist with technical assistance and program delivery throughout the northwest region. The funding will assist the Maximize NWMO team with the expenses associated with the last steps toward its pilot program’s envisioned end goal: to have developed and tested a rural-based system of collaborACTION that will serve as a continuous guide and source of support for leaders. The long-term outcome of Maximize NWMO’s work will be a stabilized and growing rural population and a more collaborative and prosperous traded regional position in the global marketplace.