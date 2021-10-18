Weimer charged with 16 counts of child porn

A Marceline man is facing 16 child pornography charges following an investigation by the Kirksville Regional Computer Crimes Unit.

According to court documents, detectives at the Kirksville Police Department received a cybertip involving Shane Weimer, 25, in early September 2021 stating that he was allegedly uploading suspected child pornography to Shapchat.

Weimer is now charged with 16 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives say in court papers that they seized Weimer's cell phone and found 214 photos and 51 video files of suspected child pornography.

The suspect was arrested and charged last week. On Oct. 14 he plead not guilt in Linn County court. He is being represented by Attorney Joshua P. Fay from Macon.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m., Nov. 22 in front of Judge William Devoy in Linn County Court.

As of 11:30 am., Monday he was still being held in the Macon County jail in lieu of $20,000 cash, surety or 10% bond to court.