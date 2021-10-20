Verizon buys Chariton Valley

Linn County Leader

Verizon has entered into an agreement to purchase Chariton Valley Wireless.

According to a press release, Chariton Valley, a communications company that provides service to Linn, Chariton, Carroll and other Northeast Missouri counties is selling its wireless network to a nationally known wireless provider.

Officials with Chariton Valley Wireless announced on Oct. 7, they have entered into an agreement that calls for Verizon to acquire the wireless network assets of Chariton Valley’s LTE in Rural America wireless network. The acquisition of assets is subject to FCC approval and is expected to close in early 2022.

Chariton Valley officials say the sale will not affect residential or business customers who receive traditional Chariton Valley voice, internet and video services. Cellular customers will not need to take action at this time, according to the statement. Customers are to receive information about how the change in ownership will affect their service when that information becomes available.

Chariton Valley has been in business since 1952, and it is headquartered in Macon.