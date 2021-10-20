West Linn News

Eudora Fitzpatrick

Linneus Firefighters and First Responders are having their annual meal and auction on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 5 p.m. at the Linneus Community Center.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Klarissa Roberts on Oct. 21; Chasity Thomas, Christy Groves, Dalton Palmer, Roxanne Ryan, Stetson Eugene Muck on Oct. 22; Joey Groves, Kristin Dudley, Aaron Gibson, Austin Herring on Oct. 23; Nicole Shiflett, Abby Anderson, Morgan Wood, Tristan Boss, Cassie Jaynes, Jennifer Triplett on Oct. 24; Larry Howe, Peyton Hammond, Tabitha Dawson, Jana Holcer, Kenny Hunt, Austin Vochatzer, Richard Triplett, Dwight Williams, Lloyd Guilford, Cristy Bowyer, Hinley Jae Smith on Oct. 25; Mark Trobaugh, Kay Young, Kolton Friesner, Trinity Scott on Oct. 26; Brett Guilford, Dillon Seckington, Darren Knifong, Terry Thorne, Pam Gibson, Allie Maulsby on Oct. 27; Brian Schmitz, Sheridan Guilford, Tyler Fine, Shirley Triplett, Jase Cowan, Jacob Meyers, Amanda Murphy, Danny McIntyre on Oct. 28.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Mike and Tena Clem on Oct. 24; David and Joy Maberry on Oct. 28; Tom and Molly Parks on Oct. 29.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Wednesday, Oct. 20, Junior High Basketball at Atlanta. Friday, Oct. 22, FFA Barnwarming at Meneely's. Parent-Teacher Conferences on Monday, Oct. 25. Book Fair Oct. 25 - 29.

BUCKMAN REUNION HELD ON OCT. 10

The Buckman Reunion for 2021 was held Sunday, Oct. 10, in the Meadville Community Center with Phil, Lynn and Lacey Bagley, Trudy Buckman, Gary and Leta Coffey as hosts. Gary Coffey offered a prayer of thanksgiving and for the abundance of food provided.

The 2020 Reunion had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. At this point a good many cases are occurring, but a percentage have been vaccinated. Hopefully, no germs were passed around.

The following marriages, births and deaths have occurred since October 13, 2019--the date of the last reunion.

Marriages: Jeremy Evans and Megan Wise on March 2, 2021, in Springfield, MO; Alex Minor and Destiny Stallo on Sept. 25, 2021, in Fayette (home address is Salisbury); Kirby Groes and Loni Pollard in September 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they are living.

Births: Clint Montgomery Wood on April 10, 2020, to Miles and Kelsey Wood and Lincoln Grant Pepper on Dec. 22, 2020, to Grant and Tosha Pepper (grandparents for both are Steve and Debbie Wood); Raylan Oliver Evans on March 25, 2021, to Jeremy and Megan Evans and Marshall Owen Beam on May 28, 2021, to Brad and Katie Beam (great-grandmother for both is Lois Buckman).

Deaths: Kevin Kerr on July 28, 2020, (from Covid-19), and Jesse Buckman on Sept. 15, 2020.

Prizes, consisting of the table decorations, provided by the hosts plus table runners by Pat Wood, were awarded. Donations were taken for rent of the building, for mowing of the Bethel Cemetery where several of the ancestors are buried, and for publishing of the Newsyletter in January.

Those in attendance were Janice and Leroy Geist, Kenneth Kerr, Kathi Kerr, Karina Clough, Cameron Clough, Ashton Brockman, Kimberli Buckner, Joe Buckner, Jr., Marina Munday, Warren Minnis, Brock Kerr; Janet Peper, Mark Peper; Orville Buckman, Terry and Barbara Keller, James Milner; Eudora Fitzpatrick, Donald and Danelle Herring; Rex and Pat Wood, and the hosts: Gary and Leta Coffey, Phil, Lynn Bagley, Lacey Bagley, Trudy Buckman.

The 2022 Reunion will be on October 9 in the Meadville Community Center with Terry and Barbara Keller and Donald and Danelle Herring as hosts.