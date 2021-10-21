Suddenlink announces faster broadband services

Linn County Leader

Suddenlink broadband, television, home and mobile phone service, recently announced that as a result of major investments in its advanced broadband infrastructure, the company has launched faster speeds for Suddenlink residential customers in Brookfield.

According to a press release, the company’s new 400 Mbps speed tier complements Suddenlink’s broadband offerings, which now include 200 Mbps and 100 Mbps service among other options, providing customers the ability to select which broadband speed is right for them.

“We have made major investments in our Suddenlink network and advanced broadband infrastructure to ensure we're providing our communities with fast and reliable high-speed broadband," said Matt Marino, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Consumer Services. "In today's connected world, more households and businesses are relying on their broadband connection to keep them connected to work, school, customers, friends, and family, and our Suddenlink broadband service makes it all possible."

The new speed tier is more than 10 times faster than the highest speed previously offered by Suddenlink to customers in Brookfield and is paired with Suddenlink’s Smart WiFi 6 which delivers a supercharged WiFi experience with faster speeds and greater coverage than ever before. Smart WiFi 6 is primed to support customers’ increasing broadband usage, including powering today’s uber-connected smart homes, streaming content, engaging in video conferences, downloading files, and playing games on connected devices.