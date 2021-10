Linn County Leader

The 7th Annual Trick or Trot Dash and Splash was held last weekend in downtown Marceline. Shown left to right are the winners, 1st place male- Cody Rodgers; 2nd place male- George Coe; 2nd place female- Whitney Pennington, and 1st place female- Jen Allen. Overall there were 63 participants and the 27 local businesses sponsors.