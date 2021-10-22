Governmental boards training to be offered

Linn County Leader

Do you serve on a public board and wonder what your responsibilities really are? Are there resources you can get to assist you in learning more about your role? There will be a training series called “Serving on Public Boards” that will be held on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 (one program, two nights) from 6 to 9 p.m., in your choice of six locations.

The course will be offered at the Putnam County Library in Unionville (115 South 16th Street), Linn County Career and Technical Center in Brookfield (122 North Pershing Drive –behind the school); Macon County Extension Center in Macon (404 North Missouri -Suite B); Howard County Extension (Keller Building) in Fayette (600WestMorrison Street); and the Chariton County Courthouse (Blue Room) in Keytesville (306 South Cherry Street).

Participants can also attend online via Zoom so you can speak to the presenters just like you’re at their location. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 31 and can be sent to the Putnam County Extension Office at Courthouse Room 104, Unionville, Missouri 63565 or the local site where you’re attending. The program costs $50 which includes a light meal both nights and all materials.

The Nov. 1 session will include: Introduction and questions on Missouri’s Sunshine Lawand Fiscal Responsibilities of Boards. The session on Nov. 8 will discuss: Board Procedures and Personnel Policies–why you want it in writing-what it means to our board, University Extension Resources for Boards and Dealing with Sunshine Law Requests from Individuals and the Media and Board Operating Policies Why a training session for public governmental boards?

“Many of our local governmental boardsreceive very little or no training and yet we as a public expect them to carry out large responsibilities and this meeting is designed to assist them in that respect” Joe Koenen, Agricultural Business Specialist with University of Missouri Extension, who is helping coordinate this program, said. “It will help them better understand their role on the board and to know what resources are available to them if they have questions and concerns later on”

What is a public governmental board? In Missouri, if you receive taxpayer money or even grants from taxpayer money then you are no doubt a public board. The governmental public boards that should be interested in this would include ambulance, fair, fire protection, health department, nursing home, public water supply and Soil & Water Conservation (SWCD) districts; 9-1-1, hospital, library, school boards, township, and village boards; City and Extension councils; and County Commissioners. Other boards may be interested and are welcome as well.

The $50 per person fee can be paid by the board where you are currently a member;however, all interested persons are invited to attend. If you would like more information or to pre-register (space is limited), contact 660-895-5123 or jcmorris@missouri.edufor the Macon County program or the PutnamCounty Extension Office at 660-947-2705or koenenj@missouri.edu.