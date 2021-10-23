Commission meeting minutes from Oct. 5

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Oct. 5 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Sept. 28, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Krista Neblock, Linn County Health Department, was in. Molly Cupp has resigned from their board and they are nominating Ryan Montgomery for appointment. Commissioner King made a motion to appoint Ryan Montgomery. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Neblock also presented the Annual County Health Officer Resolution. Commissioner King made a motion to adopt the resolution designating Neblock as County Health Officer. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Correspondence was received from the state inviting the county to join in a National Opioid Settlement. Commission will take under advisement.

Information was received from George Seek regarding the condition of Belt Drive.

The Treasurer’s reconciliation for September 2021 was reviewed.

The CERF Annual Contribution Election for 2022 was received. Commissioner King made a motion for the contribution rate to remain the same. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioners reviewed and signed the Assessor’s Salary, Costs, and Expenses Report for the dates of July 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2021. This report will be filed with the State Tax Commission.

Missouri Public Service Commission notice #ER-2022-0091 and #ER-2022-0094 were received.

The ECCHIC claims activity summary for August 2021 was reviewed.

Commissioner King motioned to go to closed session at 2:55 p.m., for 610.021.3 Personnel. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Commission returned to open session at 3:10 p.m.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.