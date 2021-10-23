Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline

Weekends throughout October Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze. 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Uptown Farms, 22225 Glade Road, Laclede. For more information, contact Kate at 660-541-0468.

Oct. 23

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Oct. 24

“Life Chain”, Concerned Citizens for Life. Join thousands of Christians nationwide to peacefully and prayerfully stand before God on behalf of preborn children. Participants will stand on sidewalks lining both sides of South Main Street in Brookfield to create a Life Chain. 1 – 2 p.m. For more information, call Sam or Stephanie Marsh, 660-226-5642.

“Trunk or Treat”, Cars, Candy, Costumes, First Christian Church, Brookfield. 4-6 p.m.. Rain or Shine, will move inside if the weather is bad.

Oct. 26

Brookfield City Council meeting. 5:30, City Hall. Call 660.258.3377 for more information.

Oct. 27

Sip for a Cause. Local Luxuries Boutique, 4 – 7 p.m., First ever Sip for a Cause. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Plexus and Local Luxuries Boutique are partnering together to give back in a big way!!! There will be giveaways, prizes and vendors. There will be light appetizers, cookies and pink drink. A portion of the proceeds will be going to the SEV Foundation.

Oct. 28

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of Prenger’s 542 South Main St. Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Oct. 29

Rummage Sale to Benefit Linn County Animal Shelter. Held at Brookfield Elk’s Lodge. Oct. 29, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Oct. 30, 8 a.m., – 12 p.m.,. Donations accepted at Elk’s on Oct. 28, 9 a.m., – 12 p.m.,. No clothing or shoes accepted, please.

Oct. 30

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Trunk or Treat and Haunted Drive Through. Sponsored by Brookfield Parks and Recreation and Lorie Liebhart. 6 – 8 p.m., at Rusk Park. For more information, contact Brookfield Parks and Rec at 660-258-5644 or 660-412-2544.

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat, Downtown Marceline. Safe, Fun and Family Halloween! Sponsored by the Marceline Area Chamber of Commerce. Participating groups: Downtown Merchants on Main Street USA, 5- 7 p.m.; Walsworth Community Center, 5 – 7 p.m.; Hallow Him at First Baptist Church, 4:30 – 7 p.m.; Marceline United Methodist Church @ The Ark, 5 – 6:30 p.m.; Hallelujah Fest by Bethany Baptist Church @ The Masonic Temple, 5 – 6:30 p.m.; Walt Disney Hometown Museum, 5 – 7 p.m.; Marceline Fire Barn, serving hot chocolate and hotdogs from 5:30 p.m., until gone.

Nov. 1

Black Light Bingo. Join the Brookfield Lions Club for a fun night of food, bingo, and prizes at Captain Dan's Steakhouse! $25 per “gift certificate” (10 games) $30 at the door! Doors open at 5 p.m., and play starts at 7 p.m.! Tickets are available from Lions Club Members, Shelter Insurance and the Black Insurance Group.

Nov. 6

Don Crane Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, C Tier. 9 AM. First round: Huckleberry Park, Hannibal, Second round: Flower City Park, Palmyra. Check-in at 8 AM. For more information contact John Shaw at 319-470-6938.

Annual Benefit Dinner & Auction, North Central MO YMCA. 5 p.m., Silent Auction, 6 p.m., Dinner, 7 p.m., Live Auction. Tickets and table reservations are on sale now. Call the YMCA at 660-258-2388 for more information.

