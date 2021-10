Linn County Leader

Brookfield FCCLA sent three members and one advisor attend the Region 3 FCCLA Meeting in Macon on Oct. 14. The keynote speaker was Miss Missouri, Callie Cox. Members took part in energizers, learned about Special Olympics volunteer opportunities and FCCLA updates. Brookfield won first place in the banner and name tag contests. Those attending were seniors Maddison Haston, Marissa Woodard, Jade Seid and advisor Connie Rardon.