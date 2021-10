Linn County Leader

Tucker Ewigman and Ruth Shackleford have been named Marceline Middle and High School Students of the Week. Ewigman's activities include football, basketball, track, Student Council and FBLA. He enjoys farming and spending time with friends and family. Shackleford's activities include cheerleading, FFA, FBLA, Student Council, Interact, FLC and Library Club. She enjoys hanging out with friends and family.