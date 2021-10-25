Area bridges to be replaced through FARM Program

Linn County Leader

Several area bridges are scheduled to be replaced as part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s (MoDOT) FARM Bridge Program.

The bridge on Route B over Smokey Branch in Linn County, north of Meadville, closed on Monday for construction and will remain closed until the end of February 2022.

MoDOT has 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under federally-funded FARM program.

The plan is to have all 31 bridges will be replaced by October 2023.

There are no posted detours on most of these projects. MoDOT says on this bridge, average annual traffic volume is 190, and the bridge was built in 1954.

The full list of the bridges to be replaced includes: