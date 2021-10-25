Tornado confirmed in Purdin, Wheeling

Tornadoes touched down throughout northern Missouri on Sunday afternoon and evening along with quarter-inch-sized hail and strong winds of 50-60 mph.

Purdin received extensive damage with a mobile office being flipped and destroyed, damage at the LP Gas Plant left debris scattered for miles. Officials in Livingston County said following the storm there were people trapped in a home north of Wheeling. They were freed with no reported injuries.

There were also reports of trees uprooted in Daviess County, a roof being ripped off of a home in Caldwell County.

As of Monday afternoon's deadline the National Weather service had not confirmed the strength of the tornadoes that also left damage in Kansas City, Sedalia and the St. Louis area.

There were no reported injuries.