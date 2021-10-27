West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, Oct. 21, at Brookfield with Marc Zell, Steve and Jill Hardy, Donald Herring and Mindy Breid, regional coordinator in attendance.

The True Blue Club met Thursday, Oct. 21, in the home of Cheryl Maggart. Roll call was a "long word that describes you." Hostess gift was received by Dorothy Crookshanks; game prizes were won by Janet Meek and Eudora Fitzpatrick. Janet Meek received a secret sister gift. Cards were signed and sent to Sarah Botts, Deane and Rita Jacobs, the Pat Gooch family, Crystle Morris. Luminaria (Relay for Life) were sent for three members/former members. Next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 4, at a Chillicothe restaurant; secret sisters will be revealed and new ones for 2022 will be drawn.

Happy Birthday wishes for Oct. 28 should have read Brian Schmitz, Sheridan Guilford, Tyler Fine, Shirley Triplett , Danny McIntyre, and for Oct. 29 Jase Cowan, Jacob Meyers, Amanda Murphy, Garrett DeVaul, Randy Bowyer. Happy Birthday

wishes for Timothy Schmitz, Shawna Williams, Tristain Chaplin, Breven Zell on Oct. 30, Kasondra Boyd, Quentin Cantrell, Shelby Holcer on Oct. 31, Anthony Shiflett, Vanessa Groves, Quincy Jessen on Nov. 1, Jared Kehr, Monica Palmer, Julie Cothern, Kenny Tipton, Trisha Wilburn on Nov. 2, Adam Warren, Kaydee Busse, Lynn Bagley, Lacey Bagley on Nov. 3, Kevin Cokerham on Nov. 4.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

Wednesday, Oct. 27: JHBB at Atlanta; Thursday, Oct. 28: JHBB at Novinger; Book Fair all week.

FFA Convention Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 26-29.

Maggie McLain, Lindsay Lightle, Mallory Dennis, Alexa Young were named to the All-District Softball team. Maggie McLain was named to the 1st team All-Conference Softball and Mallory Dennis was named to the 2nd team.

Wade VanDyke was named to the 2nd team All-Conference baseball.