City officials remind residents of recycling guidelines

Linn County Leader

City officials in Brookfield took to social media this week to remind area residents that is guidelines are not followed the community recycling bins could be removed.

Residents are asked to break down boxes and bags as much as possible, including flattening and getting the air out of plastic containers and to put the lid back on them.

"Anything that helps take up less space will help everyone in the long run," a social media post read. "This Recycle Trailer does not accept tires."

Residents are reminded to not leave any items outside the recycling bins once they are full.