MDC offers Field to Freezer workshop Nov. 1

Linn County Leader

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a Field to Freezer workshop on basic deer processing, from 6–9 p.m., on Nov. 1, at MDC’s Northeast Regional Office, 3500 S. Baltimore Road in Kirksville.

This workshop, designed for ages 14-years and older, will cover the field dressing process and demonstrate how to skin and butcher a game animal in simple steps, with minimal equipment. Participants will learn the steps necessary to process wild game, including skinning, quartering, and identifying cuts of meat, as well as tips on getting the best quality meat from your deer.

“A lot of folks use a processor/butcher, which is great asset to our communities,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver. “For others it is a continuation of the outdoor experience, and this course should help folks of various experience get the most from their harvest.”

This workshop will take place in an unheated shop building so participants should dress for the weather. If unable to attend in-person, a link will be sent to participants to view this program online.

To help ensure public health and safety, MDC asks all participants to observe current, local guidelines regarding physical distancing and masking. MDC encourages participants to bring and wear face coverings when appropriate.

Space is limited for this workshop and participants must preregister online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180370. Perticipants younger than 18-years must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information call 660-785-2420, or email Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov.