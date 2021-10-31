Executive Director sought for Marceline IDA

Linn County Leader

The Marceline Industrial Development Authority (IDA) is now accepting applications for hiring a new Executive Director following the retirement announcement of the current Executive Director, Darrell Gardner.

According to a press release, the Marceline IDA is seeking a dynamic and experienced individual to lead the team and direct the economic growth of Marceline. Under the direction of the Marceline IDA Board of Directors, the Economic Development Director is charged with, but not limited to, business retention, expansion and attraction programs, property acquisition assistance, disposition assistance, management and relocation. Qualified applicants must exercise a high degree of independent judgment and discretion in the interpretation and execution of policies governed by the Industrial Development Authority Board of Directors. This position provides professional advice and assistance to developers and other department heads in connection with the planning or execution of economic development programs and projects.

This position is part-time with a pay range of $20,000 - $28,000 dependent on qualifications and experience.

Applicants interested in this position must submit their resume and cover letter via email to marcelineida@gmail.com. For further information about this position, visit http://marcelinemo.us/home/IDA%20Director%20Position.pdf.

Application deadline for this position is Dec. 1.