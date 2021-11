Linn County Leader

North Salem Township Board will meet at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Shelby Community Center.

Agenda items include: reading of minutes; grader repair information; Mitoon culvert replacements; other business that comes before the board; financial statement and discussion of easement proof and what it means.

Beginning with the December meeting the meeting time will change to 6 p.m. due to the end of Daylight Saving time.