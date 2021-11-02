Commission meeting minutes for Oct. 12

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on this date with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Oct. 5, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Mitchell Rice with Sam Graves office was in to visit.

Howard Danzig with the ECCHIC Group was in to review the current county health insurance.

Casey Cotton called to ask if a road off Kenda Drive is a county road. Commission will check with Assessor’s office.

Richard Hoon and Darrell Gardner were in to update Commission on Marceline community projects.

The annual Bruce Normile Juvenile Justice Center contract was received. The only change is going from a fixed monthly compensation rate to $55 per day per juvenile. Commissioner King made a motion to accept and sign the contract. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

The sales and use tax receipts for September were reviewed.

Commissioner King made a motion to change over from air-conditioning to heat. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Missouri Public Service Commission notice #EO-2022-0078 was received.

Additional information regarding the State’s National Opioid Settlement was received.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.