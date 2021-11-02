Wright named vice president of Life Care’s Missouri Region

Linn County Leader

Carl Wright was recently named vice president of Life Care Centers of America’s Missouri Region, which encompasses 10 skilled nursing facilities in the company’s Central Division.

Wright most recently served as executive director at Life Care Center of Brookfield, Missouri, for seven years. He is a registered nurse and served as regional director of clinical services for Life Care’s Central Division for nine years. He has been with Life Care for 23 years.

“I have stayed with Life Care for so many years because it is a great company!” said Wright. “I love to see the smiles on the residents’ faces when I stop to talk with them. I love the stories they tell. I love making their final years as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. I am looking forward to this opportunity to make a positive difference for our staff and residents.”

Wright started his career in senior care as a certified nursing assistant in 1996, after discharging from the U.S. Army. He served as an aerial intelligence specialist during Operation Desert Storm.

“It is great to have Carl back in operations,” Stacy Cromer, Central Division vice president said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. His tenure at Life Care shows the great dedication Carl has for his residents, staff and company.”

Wright currently resides in Marceline, Missouri, with his wife, Paula. They have four children and two grandchildren with a third on the way.