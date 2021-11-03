West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

IT'S A BOY!!! Rhett Douglas Tate arrived on Oct. 15 to make his home with Rick, Brittany and big brother, Layne, 2 years old, Linneus. Maternal grandparents are Doug and Jacque Griswold, Marysville, Kan. Paternal grandparents are Larry Dean and Valerie Tate, Purdin; great-grandfather is Larry Tate.

Willie Ray Howe and Erin Bradshaw were married Aug. 28. They are living on a farm north of Meadville.

Mary Jo Shields and Brian Hancock were married on Oct. 23 and are living north of Meadville.

Donald and Danelle Herring attended the Rural Letter Carriers Business Booster meeting in Columbia Oct. 27-29.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Tyler White on Nov. 5, Brooke Mauzey, Lonnie Trentham, Lisa Ewigman, Jessica Gibson, Jim Libby, Jeannie Friesner on Nov. 6, Cheryl Shiflett on Nov. 7, William Carriker, Damon Ruff, Kathryn Gooch (101) on Nov. 8, Jeneva Burton, Kristen Kehr, Blake Herring on Nov. 9, Colby Herring on Nov. 10, Nathan Murphy, Maggie McLain on Nov. 11.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schmitz on Nov. 10.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWSS: Wednesday, Nov. 3, end-of-year softball awards reception 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, JHBB at BMC (Bucklin) Friday, Nov. 5, JHBB at Brashear

Saturday, Nov. 6, State Cross Country at Columbia. Korrie Holcer, Kendra Meyers and Ethan Burnett will be attending.

Kody Cokerham was chosen Building Trades Student-of-the-Quarter at Vo-Tech.

Maggie McLain has signed to play softball at NCMC next year.

Yearbooks are on sale for $35.