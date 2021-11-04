Brookfield R-III Board approves increase for unused sick days, resignation incentive

The Brookfield R-III Board of Education met in open session on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. in person in the HS Media Center. All board members were present: Jim McIntyre, Blake DeVoy, Jered Wallace, Galen Hicks, Dave Shaw, Mandy Tarpening and Noel Staddie.

According to Dr. Kyle Collins, superintendent, the board conducted a final reading of the proposed Sick Leave Policy changes. DeVoy moved to approve the proposed Sick Leave Policy changes in order to incentivize teachers and staff who have accumulated the maximum amount of sick leave days.

The changes reflect an increase in the amount paid for unused sick leave for employees when leaving the district. The amounts to be increased as follows: Certified Staff increased from $32.50 per day to $40 per day; Non-Certified Staff increased from $11 per day to $25 per day. The new policy also changes the length of continuous employment with the district required to become eligible for sick leave payout from “after one year of continuous employment” to “after five years of continuous employment”. * The district will also begin compensating employees that have reached the maximum number of accumulated sick days for any of the current year’s sick leave that is above the maximum and still remaining at the end of the employee’s current year employment period.

The motion passed unanimously.

Collins then updated the board on the Proposition 2 Construction project. The scoreboard installation was scheduled to take place the week of Oct. 18. Collins said he and the construction team are working on resolving some plumbing issues and drainage issues on the new facility and grounds. The ribbon cutting is still set for Nov. 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend this event. There will be free popcorn and soda while supplies last.

Collins reported that only one bid was received on the request for RFQ’s for Energy Related ESSER III funded projects. That bid was from CTS and has no monetary value connected to it at this point, but it will be based on plans for a district-wide restroom remodel, HVAC for the middle/elementary school gym, playground renovations, HVAC upgrades/RTU replacements, all as funds allow. The board unanimously approved the bid from CTS on the district’s ESSER III funded projects.

The district received the following bids on the Forker property: Jeremiah Tucker $550 Crystal Woody $500 Tom Jesaitis $100. The board unanimously approved the bid for $550 from Jeremiah Tucker.

The board unanimously approved a policy in regards to resignation of professional staff members, which provides professional staff members the opportunity to participate in the Early Resignation Incentive for the 2021-22 school year. Under such policy any full-time certified staff member who submits a resignation letter by the following dates, effective at the end of his or her contract year, and completes all contractual obligations to the district, will receive the following compensation: on or before Feb. 1, 2022, an incentive amount of $750 or between Feb. 2-March 1, 2022 and incentive amount of $500.

The meeting adjourned at 6:25 p.m. and moved into closed session.