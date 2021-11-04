Marceline awarded grant for park and recreation improvements

Linn County Leader

The City of Marceline was awarded a 2020 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant for Marceline Park Improvements in October of 2021. This is a federal grant program under the National Park Service that is administered under the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks. The improvements made under this grant will be at both Ripley Park and Walt Disney Park.

According to a press release from Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon improvements at Ripley Park includes the demolition of the existing 16’ x 30’ restroom and concession stand and to construct a new multi-purpose 22’ x 47’ wood-frame facility with 22’ x 20’ covered outdoor picnic shelter and ADA restrooms.

The improvements at Walt Disney Park includes the construction of a new 16’ by 24’ ADA floating covered fishing dock with benches, ADA sidewalk, ramp and designated handicap parking spots to be installed at the Marceline Country Club Lake.

The City of Marceline is one of 20 projects that received funding under this program of the 36 applicants received. This is a $237,484 project that will receive $118,70.00 (49.76%) in LWCF funding with the remaining $119,314 (50.24%) of the project to be funded by local match to include the city and donations made by local organizations. Local organization donations make up $40,000 of the project funding and will be provided by Alpha Nu Beta, the Marceline Recreation and Park Board, Marceline Fire Department, White Tails Unlimited and the Marceline Rotary Club.

"This project was made possible due to their generous donations. Please remember to thank these groups for their contributions," Hoon said.

These grant projects are to be completed by September 2024.