Waddle sentenced to 11 years

Linn County Leader

On Nov. 1, Bobby Waddle, Sr. was sentenced by a Linn County Court after he plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, trafficking drugs, a class C felony, and delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony.

He received two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the possession of a controlled substance charge and nine years for trafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutivly, Linn County Prosecuting attorney Shiante McMahon said in a press release.

This case was investigated by the Brookfield Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the North Missouri Drug Task Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.