Bucklin Legion Auxiliary Poppy Poster Winners

Linn County Leader

Bucklin Unit 57 Legion Auxiliary President Wilma Jobson presented the Bucklin School winners of the Legion Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest, at the Oct. 17, Auxiliary meeting, at the Bucklin Legion Hall. Students (grades 3 to 12) showcase their artistic talents on an 11”x14” poster board using the poppy. One student in each category per division was selected as a winner. Pictured is: Zoey Staples, Clara Akers and Skyler Watson all won their state divisions and Akers won the National Poppy Contest, with Wilma Jobson.