Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline

Nov. 6

Don Crane Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, C Tier. 9 AM. First round: Huckleberry Park, Hannibal, Second round: Flower City Park, Palmyra. Check-in at 8 AM. For more information contact John Shaw at 319-470-6938.

Annual Benefit Dinner & Auction, North Central MO YMCA. 5 p.m., Silent Auction, 6 p.m., Dinner, 7 p.m., Live Auction. Tickets and table reservations are on sale now. Call the YMCA at 660-258-2388 for more information.

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Nov. 7

63rd Annual Turkey Dinner. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Carry out only. Advance tickets $11, Dinner price adults, $13. Homebound Delivery Service Available: 660.258.2507.

Nov. 9

Brookfield High School Fall Sports Banquet: 6 p.m., Brookfield Middle School gym.

Nov. 11

Linn County Community Chorus practice for their Christmas Concert on Dec. 5. Practices are being held in the Choir Room of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Brookfield, at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Music will be available to purchase for the next several weeks. If you enjoy singing, you will enjoy singing with this group. Please contact Bill Thudium via Facebook messaging with questions.

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of Prenger’s 542 South Main St. Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Nov. 13

Doe’s Night Out! Ladies, Shopping season is here! Vendors, food, cocktails, music, fashion show, prizes. Brookfield Locust Events Center. Tickets $20. Vendor Fee $25. Doors open at 5:30 p.m, Dinner at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, or call Tammy at 660-258-2029.

Nov. 16

Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 PM at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John Street, Brookfield. Monthly programs, Show and Tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

Nov. 18

Little Listeners, at Marceline Carnegie Library. Join us for Crafts, Songs, Stories and Hands-on Activities. 3rd Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Ages infant to 4 years old. For more information, contact Joyce or Elaine at 660-376-3223.

Nov. 20

