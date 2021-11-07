Man sentenced for 11-year-olds death

Linn County Leader

On Nov. 1, Darrel Royal was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and abuse or neglect of a child.

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports Royal, 50, to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and seven years for abuse or neglect of a child. The sentences are to run concurrently. Royal was ordered to pay all court costs and pay the board bill assessed. Civil judgment was entered against him for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $68. He will also receive credit for time served.

The case was transferred from Linn County to Livingston County in December 2019. Royal entered a guilty plea in September of this year.

Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Shiante McMahon said in a press release that the case was investigated by the Brookfield Police Department, Missouri State Technical Assistance Team and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Brookfield Police Department reported in August 2019 officers responded to an unresponsive 11-year-old boy on West Avenue in February 2019. The boy was later pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia conducted an autopsy. Following an investigation and results of the autopsy McMahon charged Darrel and Nancy Royal with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious physical injury, abuse or neglect of a child, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Nancy Royal is scheduled to appear in Livingston County on Dec. 20, for a jury trial.