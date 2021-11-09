Chukwu, Avetisov join Community Medical Associates

Linn County Leader

Drs. Oge Chukwu, MD, and Gregory Avetisov, DO, have recently joined Pershing Health Systems (PHS) Community Medical Associates.

Oge Chukwu was born and raised in Nigeria and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in medical technology from Huntington College in Huntington, Indiana before attending medical school at Loma Linda, Calif. According to a press release, after years of hard work and unparalleled dedication to his field, he did his family medicine internship and residency at the Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio. Since entering private practice, Chukwu has served in various clinics and medical facilities in the Midwest and most recently he worked at the Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph. Chukwu’s education and work experience has given him a solid foundation for caring for patients of all ages with a wide range of general-family medical problems.

Chukwu believes that “…Primary care is where good health begins. Your primary care provider is your first contact for general health issues, yearly screenings, and questions about your health.”

Outside the office, he enjoys spending time with his wife and their five children. He loves the Midwest for its four seasons and likes to travel, listen to music, play tennis and ping-pong, and watch soccer. He adds, “I look forward to serving my new community.”

Avetisov, who prefers to be called Dr. Gregory, was trained, and educated as a Doctor of Medicine at the Moscow Medical Academy which included seven years of surgical training. After he came to the United States as a refugee from the former Soviet Union, he not only had to learn the English language, but he also had to start his studies and career completely over. According to a press release, he graduated with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York and continued his training in Florida and Mississippi, prior to practicing at Broward Health System in Florida for the last several years.

The primary reason that brought Gregory to Brookfield was the amazing encouragement and support from the entire Pershing team. This personalized experience helped him make a decision to practice medicine here. Gregory, with his enthusiasm and passionate care for his patients, is a great fit for the Pershing team. He said, “I am passionate about providing exceptional and full-service care to my patients. I aim to provide a one-stop-shop to every patient at any age.” As a General Practice Doctor, he will address a wide range of common medical conditions with physical and diagnostic exams, as well as immunizations.

Gregory is also dedicated to improving access to health care in rural communities. As he explains: “I grew up in a rural area, so I was very happy to move my family to the Midwest. Since there is a shortage of physicians especially in rural areas, it's very invigorating to provide quality and personalized health care to patients here.” After living in crowded large cities for so many years and facing housing-market challenges along the way, Gregory’s family is looking forward to starting a new life in a small town in Missouri. He and his wife, Tanya, along with their two children, David and Adele, are excited to explore the outdoor activities the Midwest has to offer. A big back yard, hiking and a white Christmas are a few of the many highlights the kids are excited about. The Avetisov family feels blessed and thankful to be able to be in the United States and to call Missouri their home.

Both doctors look forward to providing quality to area residents. They are currently welcoming new patients. Gregory is in the clinic Monday-Thursdays by appointment, and Chukwu is in the clinic Tuesday-Friday by appointment.