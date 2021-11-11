Early Childhood Program travels to Kirksville
Linn County Leader
On Nov. 3, the LCACTC Early Childhood Professional students traveled to Kirksville to visit the Early Childhood Learning Center at the Kirksville School District. Students toured the facility and spent time in classrooms. Many visited classrooms with occupational therapy, the infant/toddler classroom and spent time on the playground. Students were able to speak to teachers about classroom requirements and ask questions they had about their early childhood classrooms.