Changes to candidate filing dates for General Municipal Election

Linn County Leader

Changes have been made to the opening and closing dates for candidate filing for the April 2022, General Municipal Election.

According to a press release from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, candidate filing for the General Municipal Election, which includes school boards, municipalities, fire districts and other political subdivisions has been shortened by two weeks following the passage of House Bill 271. The opening day for candidates to file will be Dec. 7, at 8 a.m. and the filing period will close on Dec. 28, 2021, at 5 p.m.

“Municipal elections, perhaps, are the most important,” said Ashcroft. “It’s always inspiring to see individuals willing to run for local office and serve the people in their local communities. We want to make sure people are aware of this important deadline change.”

Important Dates for General Municipal Election Candidates: First day of candidate filing, Dec. 7, 2021, at 8 a.m.; Last day of candidate filing, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m.; Election Day is April 5, 2022.