Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

Competitive Basketball League. Brookfield YMCA. Now registering pre-formed teams. Games will be played in January 2022. Register now through Dec. 1. Boys and Girls 3rd grade to 8thgrade(3/4, 5/6, 7/8) Must provide your own jerseys. $275 per team. Games start on Saturday, Jan. 8. Call the YMCA for more information, 660-258-2388.

Nov. 15

Bulldogs Basketball Showcase Night BHS Gym, 5:30 p.m. Join the Boys and Girls Bulldog Basketball teams for the first annual SHOWCASE night!There will be a chili supper with all the toppings, the Free-Throw-A-Thon, and several team head to head competitions. You can donate to either team for the Free Throws or pledge per shot.As an added incentive you'll get to see one of the coaching staffs get pied at the end of the night! Basketball is right around the corner.

Nov. 16

Marceline City Council meeting: 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 PM at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John Street, Brookfield. Monthly programs, Show and Tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

Nov. 18

Little Listeners, at Marceline Carnegie Library. Join us for Crafts, Songs, Stories and Hands-on Activities. 3rd Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Ages infant to 4 years old. For more information, contact Joyce or Elaine at 660-376-3223.

Linn County Community Chorus practice for their Christmas Concert on Dec. 5. Practices are being held in the Choir Room of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Brookfield, at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Music will be available to purchase for the next several weeks. If you enjoy singing, you will enjoy singing with this group. Please contact Bill Thudium via Facebook messaging with questions.

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Outdoor Farmer’s Market. Weather permitting. West parking lot of Prenger’s 542 South Main St. Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

Nov. 20

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum open to the public. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy at 660-258-7160 for more information.

Nov. 23

Brookfield City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 116 West Brooks St., Special meetings or changes to the regular schedule are posted in advance. Agendas and minutes from City Council meetings are available from the City Clerk. City Council meeting agenda items are due in the City Clerk’s office in City Hall by noon, seven days preceding the council meetings. Copies of the agenda, proposed ordnances and resolutions are available for public inspection prior to the council meeting at the City Clerk’s office.

