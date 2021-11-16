Olympic hopeful uses Marceline Swimming Pool

Linn County Leader

Lily Rose, a freshman at Chillicothe High Sschool, uses the Marceline City Pool to practice for her upcoming swim meets. Rose recently competed in the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas, where she placed 25th in the country on one of her events. She has an upcoming national competition later this month where she is entered in five events.

She is coached by Laurie Benjamin, who is a Level II Masters swim coach. He competes in Masters meets including one recently in Gladstone. He has competed in both National and regional events.

Rose and Benjamin are pictured at Marceline City Swimming Pool.