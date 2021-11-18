Commission meeting minutes for Oct. 26

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met Oct. 26 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Oct. 19, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Mitchell Rice with Sam Graves’ office was in to visit.

Bucklin Mayor Richard Casady called to discuss the need for an acceleration lane on eastbound 36 at the Bucklin junction.

Emergency Management Director Creed called with an update on tornado damage in the county. Assessor Palmer was also in to discuss tornado damage and current assessments.

An approved Floodplain Development Permit was received from SEMA for MoDOT’s replacement of the bridge Rt B over Smokey Creek.

Sheriff Henke was in to introduce Chief Deputy Pfeiffer.

The Assessor’s office submitted a request to destroy a laptop and office chair that are obsolete. Disposal of the items was approved.

Howard Danzig with ECCHIC called.

Additional information on the National Opioid Settlement was received. The matter was tabled.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.