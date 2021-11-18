Community News Notes

Johnson turns 100

Mary Louise Johnson will turn 100 on Dec. 6. There will be an open house for friends and family on Nov. 20 from 2 - 4 p.m., at the First Christian Church in Brookfield. Cards can be sent to: 221 E. Park St. Brookfield, MO 64628.

The Linn County Leader can now be reached by phone at 660-240-9710. The office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.,-3 p.m., on Fridays. 

Christmas in Novinger

Christmas in Novinger will take place Nov. 20. The 35th annual Craft Fair will be held from 9a .m.- 3 p.m., at the Novinger School on Missouri Highway 149. There will be over 70 booths of all types of handmade crafts/repurposed items, bake sale featuring homemade candy and food stand. Admission by donation. The Holiday Bazaar will be held at the Novinger Community Center (Rt. O, 1st left), from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., and will feature vintage and collectibles, crafts, plants, homemade food items and direct sales products. The Shopper’s Delight will be held at the Novinger Fire House (Hwy 6) from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and will feature direct sales products, homemade food items, crafts and more.

Christmas parade entries needed

The Brookfield Parks & Recreation is looking for entries in this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade. Theme is “O Christmas Parade”. Parade will be at 4:45 p.m., on Dec. 4. Contact Brookfield Parks & Recreation at 303-258-5644, 660.412.2544, or Facebook message.