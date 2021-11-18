Community News Notes

Linn County Leader

Johnson turns 100

Mary Louise Johnson will turn 100 on Dec. 6. There will be an open house for friends and family on Nov. 20 from 2 - 4 p.m., at the First Christian Church in Brookfield. Cards can be sent to: 221 E. Park St. Brookfield, MO 64628.

Christmas in Novinger

Christmas in Novinger will take place Nov. 20. The 35th annual Craft Fair will be held from 9a .m.- 3 p.m., at the Novinger School on Missouri Highway 149. There will be over 70 booths of all types of handmade crafts/repurposed items, bake sale featuring homemade candy and food stand. Admission by donation. The Holiday Bazaar will be held at the Novinger Community Center (Rt. O, 1st left), from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., and will feature vintage and collectibles, crafts, plants, homemade food items and direct sales products. The Shopper’s Delight will be held at the Novinger Fire House (Hwy 6) from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and will feature direct sales products, homemade food items, crafts and more.

Christmas parade entries needed

The Brookfield Parks & Recreation is looking for entries in this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade. Theme is “O Christmas Parade”. Parade will be at 4:45 p.m., on Dec. 4. Contact Brookfield Parks & Recreation at 303-258-5644, 660.412.2544, or Facebook message.