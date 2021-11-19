KC makes threat at Brookfield Walmart

A Kansas City man is facing a delony charge of making a terrorist threat after making threats in Brookfield's Walmart on Nov. 17.

Court documents say Brent Eric Bloss, formerly of Meadville, was reportedly inside the Brookfield Walmart with a dog and was allegedly making comments about not being able to see his kids and about all of the cops in Linn County dying.

Bloss continued to make these comments as he was being arrested and processed. He reportedly told police he made similar statements in Kansas City, but was never arrested.

He then later apologized and told police he missed his children.

At a hearing on Friday morning, Bloss told the court, if released he would live with his father in Brookfield or stay in a hotel. He plead not guilty and was advised by the court, according to court documents to apply for a public defender.

He is due back in court before Judge William Devoy for a bond appearance hearing at 10 a.m., on Nov. 24.