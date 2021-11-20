Torchbearer ETA Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meets

Six members of Torchbearer ETA Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the Senior Center in Brookfield for lunch and a meeting on Nov. 8.

In the absence of the President and Vice President, the Secretary presided over the meeting.

The Dec. 13, luncheon meeting will be at Brookfield Café. One person will be initiated into the chapter, and one member will receive a pin and certificate for being a 60 year member.

International won’t be available this week as they are moving to a different location in Kansas City.