9th annual Callighan Memorial Lifetime Conservation Partner Permit Contest

Linn County Leader

It is once again time for the 9th Annual Scott Callighan Memorial Lifetime Conservation Partner Permit Contest, in honor of Scott Callighan, his passion for the outdoors, and his interest in today's youth applications are being accepted for this unique contest.

By submitting this application youthe are competing for a Missouri Lifetime Conservation Partner (Hunting and Fishing) Permit valued at $550 which will provide them lifetime small game hunting and fishing license privileges. (Deer and turkey hunting privileges not included.) Applicants must be a resident of Chariton or Linn County and be between the ages of 11 and 15 at the time of submission.

Applicants are not required to have completed the Hunter Safety course prior to the application deadline.

Applications should be postmarked by Dec. 31 to Clint Roby at 1201 Douglas Drive, Brookfield MO 64628.Finalists will be contacted prior to Jan, 31, 2022. Finalists will receive free admission and are asked to be present at the Chariton River Full Strutters Chapter NWTF banquet in Brunswick the first Saturday in February. (Banquet pending Covid-19 Restrictions)

For additional information call or text 660-322-1144