County Commission notes for Nov. 2

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Nov. 2 with Commissioners Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Acting Presiding Commissioner Muck called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Oct. 26, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Information was received on Great Northwest Day at the Capitol in February, 2022. A list of legislative priorities was discussed and tabled till next week.

The Treasurer’s monthly reconciliation for September 2021 was reviewed.

Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon and Marceline Mayor Jeri Holt were in to discuss ARPA funds and updates on the City of Marceline.

A call was made to Nodaway County Commission to discuss ARPA funding.

A call was made to Emergency Management Director Creed regarding recent tornado damage. Linn County does not have enough damage to meet FEMA’s disaster threshold.

There being no further business, Commissioner Muck made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.