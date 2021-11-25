Great NW Days scheduled for Feb. 1-2

Linn County Leader

Great Northwest Day at the Capitol (GNW) allows constituents of the 19-county Northwest Missouri region a more direct and effective voice in Jefferson City. This year GNW Days are in Jefferson City on Feb. 1-2.

The GNW steering committee is comprised of community leaders throughout the region. County coordinators are selected to represent each county and are appointed with the task of reaching out to their community leaders to gather legislative priorities they feel has a regional impact.The GNW priorities committee takes that information to select the top four or five priorities that will be the focus during the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol two-day event.

Now in its 20th year, this year’s GNW event will be held Feb. 1- 2 at the Capitol Plaza in Jefferson City. The event itinerary includes introductions of the delegation on the House and Senate Floors, a regional luncheon and breakfast with keynote speakers, and regional roundtable sessions. The highlight of the event is the Tuesday evening Great Northwest Celebration where legislators, elected officials, and department members are invited to attend. During this event, each participating county has a booth that showcases their communities to help educate officials across the state what the Great Northwest has to offer. This also allows the opportunity for those attending to meet face-to-face with legislators and other guests.

For more information about Great Northwest Day at the Capitol or to register to attend, visit www.greatnorthwestday.com