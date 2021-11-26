Christmas for Kids seeks donations, announces event plans

Christmas 4 Kids will once again operate as usual this year during the event from 4-8 p.m., on Dec. 18 at the Walsworth Community Center in Marceline. This event is the largest Christmas event for children in Linn County.

Marceline Police Chief and event organizer Bob Donelson said the theme for this year in Superheros and children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Superhero.

"This year we are back to hosting the event as planned," he said. "No registration is required and there will be gifts for Linn County children from birth to 18 years old."

Donations are still needed for this years event. New toys can be dropped off at Marceline Eagles Club, Marceline City Hall, the police department, Regional Bank - downtown and Preferred Bank.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at Ma Vics Corner Cafe, Los Chimas, C&W Hardware, Marceline Casey's, Schmitts Building Center, Preferred Bank, Orschelen and Marceline Eagles.