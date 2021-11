Linn County Leader

Several weeks ago, Javen Lichtenberg and Abbey Wright were featured as Marceline R-V Students of the Week.

Lichtenberg's activities include football, wrestling, FCCLA, and FBLA. He enjoys hunting, fishing, trapping and hanging out with friends and family.

Wright's activities include FFA-vice president, FCCLA-secretary, and NHS. She enjoys training dogs, hunting, fishing, and working along with hanging out with friends and family.