Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

Competitive Basketball League. Brookfield YMCA. Now registering pre-formed teams. Games will be played in January 2022. Register now through Dec. 1. Boys and Girls 3rd grade to 8thgrade(3/4, 5/6, 7/8) Must provide your own jerseys. $275 per team. Games start on Saturday, Jan. 8. Call the YMCA for more information, 660-258-2388.

Nov. 27

Annual Holiday Craft Frenzy: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Walsworth Community Center. Food will also be served.

Shop Local Saturday for the Holidays, at the Brookfield Elks Lodge Ballroom. 9 a.m.–3 p.m.. All vendors are welcome. $25 per spot. 6 and 8 foot table available. Reserved in order as requested. For more information and to register, contact Shannon Knowles through the Linn County Information Facebook Group.

Marceline Masonic Lodge free hot chocolate and cookies, 4 p.m.-? There will also be chili available for a free will donation.

60th annual Marceline Peanut Night. 5:55 p.m., blessing of holiday season and lighting of Yule Log in Ripley Park. 6p.m., Santa arrives and turns on Christmas lights.

Dec. 4

O Christmas Tree 2021 Lighted Parade. Brookfield Parks & Recreation is looking for entries in this year’s Lighted Christmas Parade. Theme is “O Christmas Parade”. Parade will be at 4:45 p.m., on Dec. 4. Contact Brookfield Parks & Recreation at 303-258-5644, 660-412-2544, or Facebook message.

Dec. 5

Linn County Community Chorus Christmas Concert. More information forthcoming!

Dec. 16

Little Listeners, at Marceline Carnegie Library. Join us for Crafts, Songs, Stories and Hands-on Activities. 3rd Thursday of each month at 10 AM. Ages infant to 4 years old. For more information, contact Joyce or Elaine at 660.376.3223.

